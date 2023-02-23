The grizzly bear is a unique and vital part of Montana’s wildlife heritage. Our state animal, the great bear once roamed throughout the plains of central Montana, before being extirpated from the flatlands by settlers, and relegated to the mountainous country of western Montana. Now, after decades of protection and conservation work—catalyzed and supported by its protection under the Endangered Species Act, the grizzly bear is beginning to recover in at least two out of six designated “recovery zones.”

But changes in leadership and direction in Helena over the past two years threaten to bring to a grinding halt the many years of work by state, tribal and federal wildlife biologists, conservation groups, hunters and landowners.

Derek Goldman writes from Missoula, Montana, where he serves as the National Field Direct.