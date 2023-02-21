We understand as therapists, ministry leaders, and struggling through our own personal issues, developing thoughts of hopelessness, not desiring to live, feeling alone, undesirable, and being a burden to those around you can be a daily struggle and fight. These thoughts can overwhelm and completely take over. We can identify what the psalmist wrote, “I cry aloud to God, aloud to God, and he will hear me. In the day of my trouble I seek the Lord; in the night my hand is stretched out without wearying; my soul refuses to be comforted. When I remember God, I moan; when I meditate, my spirit faints. You hold my eyelids open; I am so troubled that I cannot speak.” (Ps 77:1-4) Our own thoughts and feelings are not the only thing we battle. We battle social media, our peers, the news, movies, changing of social and cultural norms that leave us confused, hurt, and inferior. We’re more connected than ever but lonelier than ever before as a society. We give too much time and attention to what the world offers, and we sometimes suppress, push down, and shut out anything that brings us hope and truth. Maybe through traumatic events, broken relationship, broken promises, and anything of the sort all of us at one point and even now may be struggling with defeating beliefs which then become your rational beliefs which then becomes your perception of truth. “If you say a lie long enough it eventually will become the truth” someone once said.
Jesus warned His disciples, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” So what do we do with this? We cannot put faith in ourselves for in our own minds and hearts we will deceive our own self. We cannot put our trust in the world for its aim is to confuse, frustrate, and leave us walking in the wilderness of false truths. Many believe as I do that, we are also fighting a spiritual force of evil which some may call Lucifer the Deceiver the Devil. Whatever you call it, there is a spiritual element to all of this, and I believe that we are created to cultivate and steward our mind, body, heart, and soul and we cannot do this alone.
We need purpose, strong identity, and to embrace truth claims of who we truly are. Janet and I have tried many things to find purpose, our identity, and the truth of who we are, but nothing compared to the love and hope we have in our faith. The personhood of God is so profound, significant, and it calls to our hearts. In His perfect love he created all things on purpose for a purpose and in His amazing and unconditional love He pursues those that hide in shame and guilt, and in His wonderous love He set us free through, and gives us victory to fight another day. Jesus stated this promise in His ministry, “Truly, truly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. I am the door. If anyone enters by me, he will be saved and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” (John 10: 7-10)
Please consider these things and your own personal response to them. Every person reading this deserves to know you are loved beyond measure and you are seen and heard. You have a purpose on this earth and you are meant to live this life in victory in love, faith and joy filling up the core of who you are.