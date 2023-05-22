I am completely in favor of any individual or group filing lawsuits if they think a person or entity is violating civil law. In the case of NWE’s gas fired power plant, I believe it is perfectly acceptable for anyone to file a suit if they think laws have been broken.

But, I think there should be some financial responsibility to the ones filing the lawsuit if they ultimately lose the case. NWE’s cost to suspend this project must be substantial, not to mention all the construction workers who lost their jobs. If a higher court rules that the current stoppage of work caused by the lawsuit is not valid, the folks who filed the lawsuit will just walk away grumbling about how unfair the law is. NWE will have to absorb the additional cost from the suspension of construction, and they will have massive legal bills to pay defending themselves against a failed lawsuit.