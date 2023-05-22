I am completely in favor of any individual or group filing lawsuits if they think a person or entity is violating civil law. In the case of NWE’s gas fired power plant, I believe it is perfectly acceptable for anyone to file a suit if they think laws have been broken.
But, I think there should be some financial responsibility to the ones filing the lawsuit if they ultimately lose the case. NWE’s cost to suspend this project must be substantial, not to mention all the construction workers who lost their jobs. If a higher court rules that the current stoppage of work caused by the lawsuit is not valid, the folks who filed the lawsuit will just walk away grumbling about how unfair the law is. NWE will have to absorb the additional cost from the suspension of construction, and they will have massive legal bills to pay defending themselves against a failed lawsuit.
I think the next legislature should consider a bill that imposes some liability on the filers of failed lawsuits. At the very least, the losers in these suits should be compelled to pay the legal fees of the person or company they filed suit against. And I think the losers should be responsible for the additional cost of delay of a project.
If any individual or group is confident enough in their position before filing a suit, they should have no objection to my proposal. But they will have to ask themselves, “Is this action winnable, or do we just want to delay the project and cost the opponents a lot of money?” I think that when a lawsuit is filed, the folks filing the suit should be required to post a bond to cover any additional costs to the defendant if they lose the case.
I suspect in the current NWE case; the defendant will prevail. Then, they will have to figure out how to pay the cost of the lawsuit, and that means they will go back to the PSC to ask for an increase in rates.
In the big picture, the folks suing NWE are causing all of our energy costs to increase. I hope this makes them happy.