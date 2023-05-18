Fortunately for Montana, Billings, Laurel, and all of Yellowstone Valleys residents we have a second chance at reviewing the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Environmental Assessment (EA) permit. The Judge found deficiencies in the permit due to the DEQ’s failure to properly analyze this projects’ impact on our rights, health, welfare and safety as required per MEPA.

We are at this juncture because DEQ failed to do a proper Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) prior to issuing an Air Quality permit for NorthWestern Energy (NWE). NWE proceeded to build this facility but failed to follow proper permitting, proper zoning, proper review. The EA issued by the DEQ has incomplete and misleading information on the permit. Any hardship at this point falls directly on the DEQ and in NWE’s lap as they were fully aware of this legal action many months prior to starting construction and chose to proceed without proper permits, proper zoning, and an EIS, regardless of the negative impacts to the workers they hired or the community around them.