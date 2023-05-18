The Laurel Generating Station’s nine exhaust stacks are shown under construction near Laurel in February. The plant, if completed, will provide on-demand energy sources in order to add more renewables according to the company’s information. The plant is located near other industrial operations including the CHS refinery.
Laurel resident Steve Krum airs concerns Sunday over the NW Energy gas-fired plant near Laurel. About 60 people turned out on Sunday for a meeting presented at the Laurel United Methodist Church. It was presented by Northern Plains Resource Council to provide an opportunity for Laurel residents to discuss the NorthWestern Energy gas-fired plant. Construction is currently halted on the project following a judge’s ruling that state regulators ignored environmental risks when permitting the facility in 2021. NorthWestern Energy has appealed the ruling.
Fortunately for Montana, Billings, Laurel, and all of Yellowstone Valleys residents we have a second chance at reviewing the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Environmental Assessment (EA) permit. The Judge found deficiencies in the permit due to the DEQ’s failure to properly analyze this projects’ impact on our rights, health, welfare and safety as required per MEPA.
We are at this juncture because DEQ failed to do a proper Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) prior to issuing an Air Quality permit for NorthWestern Energy (NWE). NWE proceeded to build this facility but failed to follow proper permitting, proper zoning, proper review. The EA issued by the DEQ has incomplete and misleading information on the permit. Any hardship at this point falls directly on the DEQ and in NWE’s lap as they were fully aware of this legal action many months prior to starting construction and chose to proceed without proper permits, proper zoning, and an EIS, regardless of the negative impacts to the workers they hired or the community around them.
This plant is classified as a “Major Source” of “Hazardous Air Pollutants” (HAP’s), because of its design per the DEQ. The EA failed to identify or evaluate the impact of the Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP’s) that will be emitted by this plant. These Hazardous Air Pollutants are all documented in the NWE application for construction on pages 127-137. These are the toxins that will be bellowing out of those massive 77-foot exhaust stacks day after day after day. The EA failed to address them, so yes, the Judge’s ruling is correct. We need to know the potential impact of these hazards on our community, our children and our grandchildren.
Along with the hazardous air pollution emissions, these stacks will be spewing out 212 tpy of particulate matter. This carcinogenic, organ damaging, birth defects and other health impacting pollution will be settling down in our breathing zone, in the Yellowstone River and throughout the Valley, whichever way the wind is blowing. These emissions are created by the injection of ammonia into the RICE engine exhaust-gas stream.
This plant by design will require the injection of over 3000 gallons per day of ammonia to convert one Regulated off-gas, while creating tons of Hazardous Air Pollutants, tons of Particulate Matter (PM) as well as ~770,000 tons of Greenhouse Gases dumping out to the atmosphere. This will happen every day, 365, 24/7, once this plant is started.
Imagine a massive blanket of fine dust made up of carcinogenic toxins covering the entire region. This plant was originally planned on being built in Lockwood, see NWE/PSC Docket 2021.02.022 pages 135/136, and Ex-SAL-6 pages 17-19 testimony. If it was wrong for the Lockwood area why is okay for Laurel, DEQ/NWE?
Noise is also a health issue. This plant is primarily made up of noise making equipment. (18) 13,008 HP Cat Industrial Rotating Internal Combustion Engines, the equivalent of (54) 4000 HP locomotives all running in one location, (18) 9.7Mwe Electric Generators. (18) Engine Air Intakes. (18) Engine Exhaust Stacks, 77 feet tall spewing hazardous chemicals and gases over the valley. (108 est.) Cooling Fans whose sound has been characterized as that of a small jet taking off. All making Noise, 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, never stopping. So, they are telling us that this massive industrial facility 18 massive engines, intake and exhaust noise, cooling fans and generators, will be no louder than a couple of folks chatting over drinks?
NWE is guaranteeing nothing on the impact of their noise to the community. Per the NWE statement in the DEQ permit pages 12 and 13, the noise will not exceed 65 dB to the East 555 ft, North, South or West beyond 600 ft and diminish as it continues out; all of which is supposed to be on their property, but is not to the North or South. At the very least NWE should be held accountable and guarantee their noise will be on their property as stated in the DEQ permit and not disturb the rest of the community in any way. We must require accountability.
Lighting, a plant of this size and design must be well lit at night for the safety of the equipment and people working at the plant. For 110 years the folks who have lived or now live in the area around this plant have been sleeping under an undisturbed night sky. Light pollution at night is a health issue and this massive plant will create light pollution.
We should all be fighting for the property rights, safety, health and welfare of the existing residents and families living in the area today, before we allow a massive polluting plant to be plopped down in the middle of our community.
What is NWE doing here, nothing but corporate greed at the sacrifice of the families in the Yellowstone Valley. We must stop producing more greenhouse gases than the Earth can process.
Our warming climate has produced floods, droughts and massive storms that are more severe and more frequent, right here in Montana. We all see it. Our farmers and ranchers see it. We must think about our children and grandchildren who deserve to have what we had.