I have seen many changes over the years in Laurel. Most of them have been positive. Unfortunately, one of the negatives in the last few years has been the increase in the type, frequency, and severity in crimes. With population growth in the Yellowstone valley there will be some correlation with increased crimes reported. However, the strongest driving force in behind the criminal activity is the illicit drug trade and use.
Methamphetamine is, and has been, the most significant drug in not only criminal activity but is often a major factor in many of the abuse and neglect cases the Laurel Police Department investigates.
On the other end of the spectrum from stimulant abuse was the opioid epidemic with Hydrocodone and Oxycodone. Both are synthetic opioids that affect the same receptors in the human brain as Heroin or Morphine. Many measures were implemented to curb the abuse of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone through tighter regulations and guidelines in the prescription of those two drugs as well as education and secure drug disposal drop off sites such as the one in the Police Departments lobby at 215 West 1st Street. Now those in Law Enforcement and public health are fighting against Fentanyl and Carfentanyl. These opioid based drugs are of particular concern due to their startling potency and dermal absorption properties. In their refined state they have the potential to deliver a lethal dose to individuals that have no acquired tolerance to opioids. Even in very small doses these opioids can quickly lead to unconsciousness and fatal hypoxia. This is why the Laurel Police Department began carrying Naloxone (Narcan) years ago and has brought people back from fatal overdoses. Ironically, Officers know to be prepared to have the person you just saved go on the fight not only due to confusion from coming out of unconsciousness, but they are angry because you ruined their high.
Insidiously, drug dealers are commonly placing Fentanyl in other drugs or, as was the case early-on in the epidemic, packaging it as common party drugs such as Ecstasy. This has and continues to cause fatal overdoes with in our community. Why would drug dealers do this? When it comes to opioids, approximately one-third of the population can use opioids for their intended medical uses. They can take it and leave it. One-third cannot tolerate opioids, it makes them physically ill. However, for the remaining third of the population opioids are extremely addictive. I recall a candid conversation I had with an individual I had gone to High School with here in Laurel. We discussed their drug use and they stated that they had picked up and dropped various drugs, but they could not let go of the opioids. They knew that it would probably kill them, but it was the one drug they could not beat. It eventually did end up taking their life. The highly addictive nature of Fentanyl is why the drug dealers are lacing it in other drugs, knowing a certain percentage of the population is highly susceptible to addiction.
The consequences are high for our society. Not only has Law Enforcement seen the increase of property crimes and violent crimes, but also of mental health calls involving self-harm, violent actions, and crimes against the family. I chose this subject to bring forward to you, not to be alarmist but to share with you what we, as your local Law enforcement, have and continue to deal with directly. Laurel sets next to a major drug trafficking corridor and its location inside the most populated area of Montana. This brings with it unique challenges that are not experienced by other communities of similar size. We are working to increase manpower to a minimum staffing to ensure there are at least two officers on each shift. We very much appreciate our support and partnership with our community. We came together and supported Laurels first K-9 unit in over 20 years. Officer Jackson Booth and K-9 Colt had 40 K-9 deployments last year, 30 were narcotics deployments. This resulted in 1,255 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $120,860; 3,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $363,000, $89,995 of illegal drug money, 5 guns and the recovery of stolen property. We continue to invest an officer as a Task Force member with the DEA. This officer works in depth and complicated drug cases that we would otherwise have no resources to address. One of our long standing and very successful community partnerships is with the Laurel School District and their support of two School Resource Officers. They are on the front lines of this opioid crisis, not only in the intervention of these drugs but the education of the students. Middle School into High School is a very dangerous time for our children when it comes to drug experimentation. With the prevalence of these very dangerous drugs being surreptitiously distributed with no consideration for who may be consuming them or what that result may be, education is the one thing we all can do to help ebb this epidemic.