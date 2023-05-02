Hundreds of students from across Laurel gathered Tuesday for the annual Arbor Day event held at Thomson Park this year. They learned about everything from how to get rid of noxious weeds to the life cycle of the native cutthroat trout.
It is the seventh Arbor Day celebration held in Laurel, explained one of the organizers, Aaron Christiansen, of River Ridge Landscape Co. River Ridge planted autumn blaze maple and sienna maple trees and a linden that will eventually grow to be 70-feet tall. River Ridge donated one of the trees and planted all four. Two trees were donated by Good Earth Works and one was purchased by the Tree Board.
One of the most exciting moments of the celebration was when Public Works Director Matt Wheeler announced that one of the largest splash parks in Montana will open in Laurel by the end of June.
"And it will be free to go," Wheeler said.
Mayor Dave Waggoner presented an award to Finley Watts, a student at First Baptist Academy, for winning the Arbor Day art contest. He encouraged students to protect the trees and enjoy them. One boy pointed out that trees help filter our air.
"Some of the trees have been here in Laurel since before you were born. They're older than some of your parents," Waggoner said. "The Tree Board works hard to keep our trees beautiful."
The Tree Board includes Christiansen, LuAnne Engh, Walter Widdis, Paul Kober, Michelle Mize and Phyllis Bromgard.
Educational presentations were given by nine public and private organizations, and students learned about bees, recycling, planting trees and other topics throughout the afternoon.