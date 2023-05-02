Hundreds of students from across Laurel gathered Tuesday for the annual Arbor Day event held at Thomson Park this year. They learned about everything from how to get rid of noxious weeds to the life cycle of the native cutthroat trout.

It is the seventh Arbor Day celebration held in Laurel, explained one of the organizers, Aaron Christiansen, of River Ridge Landscape Co. River Ridge planted autumn blaze maple and sienna maple trees and a linden that will eventually grow to be 70-feet tall. River Ridge donated one of the trees and planted all four. Two trees were donated by Good Earth Works and one was purchased by the Tree Board.