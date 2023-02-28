To our community and leaders,

The number of adults over the age of 65 year is growing in Montana. As of 2017, 18% of Montanans were 65 or older, up from 14% in 2001. It is expected to climb to 22% by 2030. With our aging population, caring for Montana Seniors needs to be a priority for funding. Aging in is a challenge. In Montana, there is currently not a viable continuum of care for Seniors to age with dignity . Now is the time to strengthen the infrastructure that will support our aging population now and in the future.