The frequent stream of crises that has been the hallmark of the Biden administration have one thing in common: they’re all self-inflicted. The border crisis is the direct result of radical open border policy. The inflation crisis was the direct result of massive government spending. The crime crisis accelerating in Democratic-run cities is the direct result of the “defund-the-police” movement.

We’ve had one failed experiment in radical policy after another, all pushed by Biden appointees selected for their adherence to extreme ideology rather than their ability to lead an organization. The results have been catastrophic for the American people.