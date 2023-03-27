AAU Wrestling Photo by Connie Love Mar 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Laurel Wrestlers:From left to right front row: Weston Leger, Lexie Leger, Liam LegerMiddle row: Asher Costa Masters, Hayden Wambolt, Emerson Nose, Gabe Perrigo, Holden Hoiness, Brielle Foote Spotted Wolf, Jonah Casterline.Back row: Tyler Erving, Dayshaun Hatcher, Sawyer Pallett, Konner Heath, Michael Moorman, Kingston Oe, Savanna Norwick. Connie Love Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AAU State Wrestling meet was held at MetraPark. Pictured are some of the Laurel AAU wrestlers who competed.From left to right front row: Weston Leger, Lexie Leger, Liam LegerMiddle row: Asher Costa Masters, Hayden Wambolt, Emerson Nose, Gabe Perrigo, Holden Hoiness, Brielle Foote Spotted Wolf, Jonah CasterlineBack row: Tyler Erving, Dayshaun Hatcher, Sawyer Pallett, Konner Heath, Michael Moorman, Kingston Oe, Savanna Norwick You can reach Jaci Webb at 406-628-4412 or news@laureloutlook.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entomology Zoology Physics Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Michael Patrick Pulliam Sharon Kay Snow Beverly Jody Frank Dale J. Degele John Berg Robert 'Bob' Lorenzen Sr. Robert 'Bob' Kappel More Obituaries Poll Are you expecting to receive a refund this year from the IRS when you file your taxes or do you owe money? You voted: Refund from IRS Owe the IRS Vote View Results Back