Members of the Yellowstone Trail Association, the Laurel Chamber of Commerce and the city of Laurel were in attendance at the Chamber for the dedication of a new Yellowstone Trail sign. The sign tells the history of the first intercontinental roadway which later became Highway 10 and Main St., in Laurel. There is a photo on the sign taken from its location at the Chamber when the Trail was active between 1912 and 1930. At the time, a gas station stood approximately where the Chamber log cabin is currently. Greg Childs a retired airplane pilot and old-car aficianado is a member of the Yellowstone Trail Association. He made arrangements to have the sign made and given to the city. City employees installed the historical marker. Among the city volunteers were Matt Wheeler and Fran Schweigert.