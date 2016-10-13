Wreaths Across America

Veterans, family members place wreaths on every headstone at YNC

Bill Kennedy speaks on behalf of Friends of Yellowstone National Cemetery at a ceremony Friday preceding the annual country-wide tribute, Wreaths Across America. Kennedy urged those placing wreaths on the headstones to say the name of each veteran to keep their memory alive.

Veterans carrying wreaths to place on headstones at Friday's Wreaths Across America tribute at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

A member of the Marine Corps League and a woman placing a wreath on a gravesite at Yellowstone National Cemetery Friday. A wreath was placed on each headstone at the cemetery just north of Laurel.
Kathleen Gilluly

