By KATHLEEN GILLULY

Outlook managing editor

After a few nail-biting weeks crews are back to work at the site of the city’s new water intake. At the last council workshop meeting, Dec. 27, the city’s chief administrative officer Heidi Jensen told the council that work had been at a standstill because of the adverse weather conditions which included an ice jam on the Yellowstone River.

According to the project manager from Great West Engineering, Chad Hanson, at least some work resumed.

In an email sent Monday, he stated, “The contractor’s crews are peeling back the ice on the work bridge now to determine the water elevation at the new intake site. If the river level is safely below the coffer dam, they will begin reinstalling the generators and pumps to resume work on the intake. We will have to wait for the river levels to recede if they are still higher than the coffer dam.”

While the moisture may be a boon for ski resorts and farmers, the snow and cold have made continuing work on the intake difficult and in some cases impossible, as over the past weeks.

The contractor has until April 1 to complete the work per their contract, which leaves 12 weeks to finish the project.

“They estimate they need a five to six week window to complete the work and remove the coffer dam and work bridge from the river,” Hanson wrote. “We just need the weather to cooperate a little more.”

Hanson noted that work on the new transmission mains also resumed Monday.

The city cancelled the council workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10.