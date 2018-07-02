Will you be celebrating Valentine’s day?

Published on Wed, 02/07/2018

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, February 9, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, February 9, 2018 - 3:00pm
    Laurel Home School Support Group
    Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
  • Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, February 12, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Upcoming Events

Poll

