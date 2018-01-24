Which would you rather be eaten by?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 01/23/2018 - 3:06pm

Upcoming Events

  • Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Exchange Club
    Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
  • Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Al-Anon
    Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • Thursday, January 25, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, January 25, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, January 26, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Sunday, January 28, 2018 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Click here to see more!

Poll

Which would you rather be eaten by?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.