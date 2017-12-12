Which of these common New Year’s Resolutions is your top priority?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 12/12/2017 - 3:36pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, December 15, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, December 15, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees Meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
  • Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
    Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
  • Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Click here to see more!

Poll

Which of these common New Year’s Resolutions is your top priority?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.