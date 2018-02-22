What is your favorite drink

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 02/20/2018 - 3:09pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, February 22, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, February 22, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, February 23, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 11:00am
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
Click here to see more!

Poll

What is your favorite drink

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.