What’s your favorite kind of music?

Published by admin on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 3:17pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Odd Fellows #41 meeting
    First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
  • Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
    First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
  • Friday, January 19, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, January 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees Meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
The Laurel Outlook

 

