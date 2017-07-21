Welcome to Laurel, now and later

Evan Bruce, Marvin Carter and Mary Lou Batalden close the time capsule at the dedication for the new Welcome to Laurel sign which will greet folks as they enter the city from the east. Rotary Club members sponsored the sign and spearheaded the effort to bury a time capsule beneath it. The time capsule is made of impenetrable PVC and has been filled with items and letters representative of Laurel and Montana in 2017. The time capsule will remain buried and sealed for the next 100 years, at which time a future Rotarian will unearth it and share it with Laurelites in 2117.

