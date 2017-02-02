Due to the high risk of ice jams this season, Yellowstone County along with the National Weather Service is encouraging citizens to prepare for the dangers of increased flooding.

The ice jam season typically peaks in late February to mid-March so now is the time to prepare. You might consider purchasing flood insurance now as it takes 30 days to become effective. You can obtain additional information about flood insurance at www.floodsmart.gov or call your local insurance agent. You may also consider moving equipment and livestock away from the low level areas onto higher ground and ensure that you have a flood evacuation plan in place.

People who see an ice jam are asked to contact their local law enforcement, Disaster and Emergency Services office or the National Weather Service to report the jam.