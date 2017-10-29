Ward 3 candidate’s belated questionnaire responses

The Laurel Outlook featured the responses to three questions written by each of the candidates vying for elected positions with the city of Laurel in the Oct. 19 edition. One of the two candidates running for the city council Ward 3, Kat Stokes, didn’t receive the questionnaire due to a problem with her email. She is facing off with Irv Wilke for the seat. Ballots were mailed to voters last week. Here are Stokes’ answers to the following questions: 1. a) What do you think is the most important issue facing the city? b) How would you deal with that issue? 2. Why should voters elect you? and 3. What do you think is the city’s greatest strength or asset?

1. a) I feel that the most important issues facing the city are three-fold. First the need to become more transparent with issues surrounding the city and explaining the reasons behind why the choices that are made that effect us all. Secondly, the fluidity of information passed down to those making the decisions needs to become better, with clear details and sources, not simply word of mouth, personal opinion or office gossip. And finally, those in the city, including elected, appointed and hired, need to be reminded that they are being trusted to make clear informed choices for the benefit of all the citizens in our town, not just their own personal agendas, feelings or beliefs. Impartiality is important.

b) The Laurel Outlook is a wonderful source of delivering information to the public and I feel journalism is a friend to the freedoms and information of the public. They are always available and willing to be the medium to generate and be trusted to get information to us all. I understand that we cannot expect everyone that works in some capacity of the city to explain every detail of every choice; however, better, clear-cut answers for the decisions made would be a great start to bring back better trust and understanding. There needs to be a stop to personal agendas with use of placement in [city] jobs and offices; impartiality is a must to be a clear and true public servant.

2. I would love for everyone to vote for me (who wouldn’t?) as that is why we are running for office. As to the question of why they should vote for me, I would have to answer that I have no problem asking those pesky, annoying questions that are, “not supposed to be asked” or that are supposed to be simply trusted or understood. Answers are not all cut and dry nor are they easily gotten. However the first step is to ask those questions. We, as citizens, are continually told to get involved to bring change or to understand better. What better way than to answer the call by running for an office that allows one to represent all the people in our community? I hope I am given the opportunity and I am happy to know that no matter who wins that by voting we are all exercising our right to voice our concerns and opinions.

3.The last question is the easiest to answer. The greatest strength of our city is our community. We have all had our differences with one another at times, however, as Montanans we are known for, in times of trouble, sadness, loss, or crisis to put our issues aside, roll up our sleeves and go to work for the betterment of everyone. No matter the person, compassion and empathy has always won out over pettiness and differences of opinion and beliefs. When I moved here with my family nearly 20 years ago, I was drawn to the fact that property taxes were lower and it was more affordable to purchase a home here. As time has passed, I have fallen in love with this community and all those that make it the city it is today. Laurel is my home and the community here is truly a family. Sometimes a dysfunctional family but still a family that never forgets about one another when push comes to shove.