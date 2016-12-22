Wanted to Buy

BRIDGER FUR Company is buying porcupines & all other raw fur. Also buying antlers. We are in Billings Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am-3pm. Also buying in Bridger the other days. Call 406-850-0047 or 406-591-0620 for info.
