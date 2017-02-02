By KATHLEEN GILLULY

Outlook managing editor

The city of Laurel is preparing to get the police force back to a full roster by hiring a new officer. Just getting to this point in the law enforcement employment process is a test of patience, not to mention physical stamina, emotional fortitude and academic aptitude. Because just wanting to be a cop, even if it has been a lifelong dream, isn’t enough.

“We want to be sure whoever we hire is a good fit and has the ability to finish the training,” said Laurel Police Department Det. Jason Wells. “It’s an exhausting process.”

The minimum age for the first step—consortium testing—is 18. There is no upper age limit, but passing a rigorous physical fitness test is a requirement. Before getting to that point, interested applicants have to pass mathematics, reading comprehension, grammar and incident report writing tests.

During the written testing, candidates can select which departments they may be interested in working for.

“If they pass the testing and the MPAT, then we’ll send letters out to those who selected Laurel,” said Chief Rick Musson. “We’ll invite them to take the next step.”

While the initial tests are conducted through the Montana Law Enforcement Testing Consortium, it’s up to the the individual departments to complete the hiring process and field training.

“There are 22 members of the consortium,” Chief Musson explained. “We hold the tests several times a year at different locations in the state. It saves the individual departments from having to purchase the equipment and it streamlines that first step. Now, not all departments operate that way. In some places, there is no testing required. It’s more a question of who you know. Someone with an opening might just offer a position to a buddy, that sort of thing.”

The Montana Physical Abilities Test

The MPAT is short but intense. Candidates have six and a half minutes (depending on the agency requirements) to complete a grueling obstacle course. The course covers just about a quarter mile, but it simulates a foot chase. It begins with a balance beam run and moves on to a five-foot jump—in real life it could be a creek or other hazard— next is the stair simulator. Next, agility is tested by crawling under an obstacle and over two hurdles and then over a fence. Throughout the test, candidates are following the course laid out by cones and have to meet standards for falling, jumping, etc. The next, and maybe toughest, challenge is the push-pull machine. The push-pull comes as close to simulating controlling an unruly suspect as possible. After doing all of the above activities six times the clock is stopped. After a mandatory minute of rest, candidates must drag a 165 pound dummy 25 feet in a controlled and continuous manner.

The test has many possible pitfalls that trip up candidates. Not infrequently, the test has to be repeated after candidates work on improving their fitness. A video of the test can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObQcu2BJ5KU

Police Commission

After passing all the tests, the onus is on the agencies to vet the applicants. In Laurel, the department does a basic background and driving check. Those making that cut and that don’t have large gaps in employment or other red flags are invited to take the B-PAD test and be interviewed in front of the Police Commission. In Laurel, the commission consists of three resident civilians.

“They have absolutely all the power,” Chief Musson said. “I bring in an officer and a detective, but they are the official interview panel.”

B-Pad

The top three candidates as selected by the commission are scored on their B-Pad, or behavioral test, at that point. Candidates watch different video scenarios and must interact with the situation on-screen.

“It takes a lot of time to score so we only want to score those who may become officers,” Chief Musson said. The test is administered by Laurel’s Captain Mark Guy and must be scored by trained B-Pad scorers. LPD Officer Stan Langve, one of the scorers, said the judges must come to a concencus, which is why the process can be lengthy.

“We check to see if they speak clearly, formulate a good plan and then execute it properly,” Officer Langve said.

Conditional offer is made

At this point in the process, the top candidate is given a conditional offer. Upon it’s acceptance, Detective Wells completes a thorough background check. He goes through the candidate’s entire 28-page application, visits with old neighbors, friends and employers.

“It takes at least two weeks to complete,” Detective Wells said. “I ask references to give me the names of other people the candidate knows and interview them, too. The person applying has no idea who we’ll tap for information, so they had better be honest.”

The final two requirements are a complete physical and a psychological examination.

The home stretch

So, kudos to the top candidate. Baring anything unforeseen, he will be officially sworn in as a Laurel Police officer at the February 7, council meeting and introduced in next week’s Laurel Outlook.

Despite making it this far—quite an accomplishment—the new officer is just beginning what will be at least a year of training. There is the 12-week minimum attachment to another officer for field training, the 12-week basic course at the Montana Police Academy in Helena and a year of probation. It takes more than perseverance to make it.

“It isn’t just a job,” Detective Wells said. “It’s a calling.”