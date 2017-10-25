VFW Ladies

Third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Tuesday 16 times .
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 6:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, October 27, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, October 30, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, October 30, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Poll

What’s your favorite classic scary movie for Halloween?
Psycho (1960)
20%
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
20%
The Exorcist (1973)
7%
Halloween (1978)
13%
The Shining (1980)
40%
Total votes: 15

