Variance request goes up in smoke

Despite assurances from the owners of a proposed medical marijuana dispensary, support from the developer of the building complex where it would be located and having passed the scrutiny of the planning board, the Laurel city council voted 2-5, denying a variance request that would have allowed the dispensary to operate on S. Washington Ave. at their Tuesday meeting.

City Planner Noel Eaton presented the variance request and offered a recap of the process Montana Advanced Caregivers had followed as a prelude to the public hearing. She stated that getting a variance was the only recourse businesses have in Laurel if they don’t meet the allowable-use standard. Eaton said that the dispensary business met all the criteria for the variance.

After explaining he had been before the council on multiple occasions since 2010, co-owner of the proposed dispensary, Jason Smith, the first of three proponents of the variance, ended his testimony with, “I know we’ve met the requirements.”

Richard Abromeit, who requested the variance, also addressed the council as a proponent. He ended his short testimony with, “We welcome becoming a part of Laurel’s business community.”

One of the developers of the building complex where the dispensary was seeking to locate, Steve Solberg, also testified on behalf of the business.

“We want our complex to be neat, tidy, business-like,” he said. In considering the business, Solberg said he spoke to the police chief and visited the Billings’ facility operated by Smith and Abromeit.

“We were very impressed,” he said. “We thought the business to be very well run and compatible with our goals. We would be very comfortable.” He noted that the buildings’ condo association was tougher to please than the city but they thought it would be, “worth having them as a neighbor.”

One opponent spoke as a concerned mother and grandmother.

“We don’t need it here,” she said. “Look at Colorado and the surrounding states. They are having issues with crime. Let them get a prescription from a doctor and go to Walmart and get a pill.”

That sentiment was echoed by both Ward 4 Councilman Bill Mountsier and Ward 1 Councilman Doug Poelhs before the vote, with Poehls insisting that a vote for the variance was tacit approval of the nature of the business.

Ward 2 Councilman Bruce McGee stated he had a difficult time understanding why Laurel has so many variance requests and said perhaps the zoning codes need to be changed.

“I’m never a fan of variances,” McGee said. “And I’m not convinced the parking issue is resolved.” He also pointed out that members of the planning board were having difficulty understanding the criteria that need to be met for a variance, as they had noted that in their minutes. “But, I’m not convinced it’s a bad idea,” he said.

Councilman Tom Nelson agreed. “Councilman McGee’s points are well taken,” he said. He explained that he thought it the responsibility of the council to look at the possible future ramifications of their actions.

“We haven’t spent enough time discussing this,” Nelson said.

Council persons Emelie Eaton and Chuck Dickerson voted in favor of the ordinance. Eaton said the variance should be looked at on it’s own merits.

“We owe it to our citizens to take it under consideration,” Dickerson said.

The entire hearing can be seen at www.laureloutlook.com