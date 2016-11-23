Teamsters Local 190 car haulers on strike

Teamsters Local 190 car haulers on strike

Published by admin on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 10:06am

Outlook photos by Kathleen Gilluly
The scene at Selland’s in Laurel north of Walmart Monday, Nov. 21. Workers are striking after negotiations with the Washington-based company failed.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Laurel Outlook. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Laurel Outlook

 