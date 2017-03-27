As of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, police were still processing the scene of an early-morning shooting in Laurel at 403 Roundhouse Dr. No one was hurt during the standoff that ended with the arrest of 37-year-old Charles Williams, but as he fired several shots while barricaded in the home and endangered others in the process, including children, he will likely face a number of charges.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.