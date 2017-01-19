By KATHLEEN GILLULY

Outlook managing editor

Traveling to work and school last Thursday morning was difficult for Laurel residents. State crews were cleaning snow out of the underpass. While the underpass at Main St. and 1st Ave was closed, folks expecting to get on the freeway at exit 434 had to either take the east exit instead or cross Main at 5th Ave. to get to the south side of the city. Unfortunately, train traffic as well as the work at the underpass caused a traffic jam of unprecedented proportions for Laurel. But, don’t blame the snowplows. They were following a request from the city, and the work needed to done.

“Someone from the city called us,” said Randy Roth, Montana Department of Transportation Maintenance Chief for the the Billings Division. “They were taking complaints from citizens.”

It had become difficult to traverse the underpass, particularly for walkers. The state crews started work at 4 a.m. with every intention of being done with the job by 6 a.m., Roth said.

“There was a lot more snow than we expected,” he said. “We hauled 28 loads of snow out of there.”

Roth said that next time they get the call crews will begin working at 2 a.m.

“Next time we’ll have a different game plan,” he said. “This time we had a small window of opportunity to get it done.”

Roth didn’t know who in the city had put in the request and neither did Laurel’s Director of Pubic Works Kurt Markegard.

In response to an email he said the state hadn’t notified the city of its intention of clearing the underpass Thursday.

“I did not know. I believe they received a message about all the snow in the underpass and the fact that pedestrians were having a hard time getting to the south side,” Markegard wrote. “I was told they started very early this morning but it ended up probably going later than they expected. Lots of snow to clear out of the underpass.”

Markegard said city crews are also working hard to clear snow off downtown streets and storms drains because warmer weather is expected.