Snow days
Photo courtesy of Rosalee Rupp.
Dr. Lee (Doc) Richardson got the opportunity to test his ski equipment before heading to Red Lodge Mountain Friday. On Thursday, his daughter Rosalee Rupp, caught the 80-year-old playing in the snow with neighbor, Matt Kimmet.
