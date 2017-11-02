Should we abolish daylight saving time?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 10/31/2017 - 3:05pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 2:30pm
    Zidonian Chapter OES meeting
    First & third Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except June-August)
  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 5:30pm
    Laurel Park Board
    First Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., City of Laurel Council Chambers
  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Odd Fellows #41 meeting
    First & third Thursday, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dtr.
  • Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 6:30pm
    Laurel Hometown Troops
    First Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Click here to see more!

Poll

Should we abolish daylight saving time?
Yes
80%
No
20%
Total votes: 5

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.