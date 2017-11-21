Should the new CAO of Laurel live in Laurel?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Mon, 11/20/2017 - 3:36pm

Upcoming Events

  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 8:30am
    TOPS
    (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:00am
    Story Time
    10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Rotary
    Tuesdays, Noon, The Owl Cafe, 203 E. Main
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
    VFW Ladies
    Third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
    Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF)
    First Congregational Church, third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
    Lions Club
    First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
Click here to see more!

Poll

Should the new CAO of Laurel live in Laurel?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.