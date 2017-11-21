(Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
Should the new CAO of Laurel live in Laurel?
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 8:30am
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:00am10 a.m., Laurel Public Library, 720 West Third Street, Laurel, 628-4961
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 12:00pmTuesdays, Noon, The Owl Cafe, 203 E. Main
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pmThird Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pmFirst Congregational Church, third Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
-
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pmFirst & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
