Dancing since the age of three, Madellynn Hust had always dreamed of playing Clara in the Nutcracker Ballet. Every young dancer dreams at one time or another of winning the role of Clara. Clara is the young girl in the ballet who falls asleep and dreams of helping a nutcracker (who turns into a prince) defeat an evil mouse king.

The San Diego Dance Company production of the Nutcracker this year chose 14-year-old Hust, of Laurel, as their Clara for the Thanksgiving performances in Billings this year.



