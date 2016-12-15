Santa and LVFD bring holiday cheer

Published by admin on Thu, 12/15/2016 - 10:08am

Santa and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department came together for the holiday season to bring cheer and candy to all the children at South School in Laurel. Every year going back decades the LVFD and Santa have brought sacks of candy to students in Laurel.

