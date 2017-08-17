Sam’s 5K Run/Walk

$20 registration, 8 a.m.; Sam’s Kids Fun Run, 7:45 a.m.

Date: 
Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 7:45am

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
  • Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Saturdays, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
    Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
The Laurel Outlook

 

