3 bdrm, 1 bath, 2 car tandem garage, man cave, w/d hookup. $1000/month + deposit + utilities 406-661-3159 or 406-591-6027
6-22tfa

2bdrm, 1 bath duplex, attached garage, w/d, spacious. $725/month..+ deposit water paid. References required. No smoking, pets? Call 406-628-6645
6-22-tfa

1bdrm, 1 bath house, detached garage, newly remodeled, w/d, d/w, large yard. $650/month + deposit. References required. No smoking, pets? 406-628-6645
6-22-tfa

