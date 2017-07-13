Rental - Houses
2bdrm Home, fenced yard, attached garage, carpeting, radiant floor heat, w/d, gas stove. 316 Colorado $885/month, 1st and last months rent, $400 damage deposit 406-656-2943.
7-13-tfa
722 Wold Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
Quiet Country house located two miles west of Laurel, 4 bdrms, living room, kitchen, den, mud room, one bath. Storage shed with carport, chicken coop and garden area, great views of the Beartooth & Pryor Mountains, pets welcome with deposit. Contact John Hart at 406-672-2423.
7-13-tfa
Ad Category:
20/07/2017 (6 days)
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads
We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Montana Best Times
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide
- Yellowstone Newspapers