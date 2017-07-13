Rental - Houses

2bdrm Home, fenced yard, attached garage, carpeting, radiant floor heat, w/d, gas stove. 316 Colorado $885/month, 1st and last months rent, $400 damage deposit 406-656-2943.
722 Wold Rd, Laurel, MT 59044
Quiet Country house located two miles west of Laurel, 4 bdrms, living room, kitchen, den, mud room, one bath. Storage shed with carport, chicken coop and garden area, great views of the Beartooth & Pryor Mountains, pets welcome with deposit. Contact John Hart at 406-672-2423.
