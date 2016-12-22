Rental – Houses

Newer 3-bdrm, 2 bath town home located on W 4th St in Laurel. 6-month lease @ $1250 per month plus a deposit. Pets are allowed for an additional fee. Please call 406-690-5676 for more information.
