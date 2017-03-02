Rental – Apartments

2 bdrm, 1 bath 1200 sq. ft., new flooring & paint, pets on approval, section 8 approved, water/garbage included. $750/month + $700 deposit, 1 yr lease.
Call 670-8385 or 628-2052
