Rental – Apartments

Published by admin on Thu, 12/29/2016 - 5:50pm

Large 2 bdrm, 1 bath Apt. in Laurel. $750/month + $700 deposit. Water/garbage included. 628-2065 or 670-8385.
12-29-2tp

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
12/01/2017 (1 week)

The Laurel Outlook

 