Upcoming Events

  • Friday, December 8, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, December 8, 2017 - 3:00pm
    Laurel Home School Support Group
    Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
  • Sunday, December 10, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:00am
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
  • Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:30am
    Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon
    Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon, second Mondays, 11:30 am., Western Emporium, King Avenue West, 633-2491
