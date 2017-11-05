Reese & Ray’s IGA in Laurel is in need of a Full-time Dairy/Frozen Clerk. Job includes stocking, merchandising, receiving, order

Reese & Ray’s IGA in Laurel is in need of a Full-time Dairy/Frozen Clerk. Job includes stocking, merchandising, receiving, ordering and other duties associated with grocery operations. Health insurance and vacation benefits available. Apply at Reese & Ray’s IGA 205 1st ave S.
