The Laurel Police Department is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that was committed at Reese and Ray’s IGA on S. 1st Ave., in Laurel, Wednesday night.

According to a statement provided by Chief Rick Musson, at about 8:30 p.m., the department received a 911 call from an employee at the store reporting the robbery. LPD officers arrived on the scene within minutes.

Officers were told by employees that a female suspect entered the store as they were closing. The suspect showed employees a gun in her waist band. She then took their cell phones and had them walk to the store office. Then the unidentified woman had one employee get the money bags from the office.

The suspect then instructed the employees to get on their knees. She bound their wrists with zip ties and told them to wait 10 minutes before moving. She then left the store, possibly through a back door.

The suspect is described as white, about 40 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with straight red hair. The length of her hair is about four inches lower than her shoulders. She was wearing an orange hat, a black and white bandanna over her face and wearing dark sunglasses during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the LPD at 628-8737 or Laurel Crime Stoppers at 628-8424.