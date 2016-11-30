The Laurel Planning Board is holding a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. in council chambers to hear comments on a proposal to allow the construction of a 30-acre trailer park near the junction of Yard Office Road and Eleanor Roosevelt Drive. The land is currently located outside the city limits and as the Yellowstone County Commissioners recently rejected the necessary zone change allowing this development, the Board will also consider annexing the land into the City of Laurel to enable construction of the development.



