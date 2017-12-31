professional services

Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 10:00am
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00amFirst Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00amFirst & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:00pmMondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:30pmAl-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Poll
What is your favorite outdoor winter activity?
Skiing / Snowboarding
36%
Ice Skating
0%
Sledding
21%
Snowshoeing
7%
Snowball Fights
0%
Ice Fishing
36%
Total votes: 14
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
