Outstanding citizen shares lifetime of memories

Outstanding citizen shares lifetime of memories

Published Thursday, June 29, 2017

Richard “Dick” Black has worn many hats during his lifetime of service and it’s easy to believe Laurel is as much a part of him as he is of Laurel.
He took some time last week at his retirement community apartment to reflect on a full and rich life, lived well.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Laurel Outlook. Not yet a subscriber?
Subscribe today!

Category:

Poll

Will congress ever agree on a Health Care Plan?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.