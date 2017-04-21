The following notice was received by the Laurel Outlook Thursday, April 20, too late to make it into the print edition of the paper.

The Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an opencut mining permit application for a 41.7-acre site known as Yager located five miles south of Laurel in Yellowstone County. The permit application has been submitted by Nelcon Inc.

DEQ will hold an open house on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from 6 – 7 p.m. at Jaycee Hall located at 1425 Hwy 212 South in Laurel. The public will have an opportunity to make oral comment regarding the proposed application from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Written comments will also be accepted.

The permit application can be viewed at https://searchopencutpermits.mt.gov/ by entering “Yager” in the “Site Name” box and clicking the “Submit” button.

DEQ must assess the application within a tight schedule and is seeking relevant information from citizens with knowledge of local conditions. If comments received reveal substantial issues not adequately satisfied in the proposed Plan of Operation, DEQ can conduct an extended review of the application.

DEQ must make this determination by May 3, 2017. Therefore, it is recommended that citizens submit comments before May 1. Written comments can also be submitted at the meeting, or by email using the “Public Comment on Nelcon Inc. – Yager” link located at http://deq.mt.gov/Land/opencut, or by U.S. Mail addressed to the DEQ Opencut Mining Section, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.

The DEQ will make reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities who wish to participate in the meeting. If you require an accommodation, please contact Jana Gruber at 406-444-3920 or by email at: jgruber@mt.gov