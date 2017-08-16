Odd Fellows #41 meeting

First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Thursday 18 times .
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, December 21, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 6:00pm
Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 6:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
  • Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Saturdays, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
