Published by admin on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 10:28am

1 pair of black Vans shoes, men’s size 10. Out of the box, worn once but were too tight, $25. 1 pair of white Vans shoes, men’s size 10.5, new, never worn, $30. Text 208-255-6939 for photo or if interested.
6-15-1tp

