Lions Club

First & third Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Owl Diner, 628-2090

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Tuesday 18 times .
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 6:30pm
Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 6:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic
    Evening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Al-Anon
    Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 6:00pm
    • Odd Fellows #41 meeting
    • Odd Fellows #41 meeting, first & third Thursday, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dtr.
  • Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Home Group AA Meeting
    Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Click here to see more!

Poll

Do you support saving the historic buildings in Riverside Park?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.