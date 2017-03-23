Laurel High School Principal Ed Norman’s future at the school will be discussed at the Laurel School District trustees meeting on Monday.

The action wasn’t specifically listed on the district’s agenda for the meeting. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at the Administration Building also known as the Old Middle School.

According to a trustee, Supt. Linda Filpula contacted the trustees recently about her decision to recommend that Norman not be offered a contract for the upcoming school year.

Since this is a personnel issue, the trustee, or Norman couldn’t comment on the matter on the record. An email to Filpula wasn’t returned to the Outlook on Wednesday.

As word about the superintendent’s recommendation spread, Norman and one trustee said they have been inundated with phone calls and people wondering what is happening.

The third-year principal has received high marks for his work at the school and his interactions with staff, students and the public.

“I only met him two weeks ago when he has helping the Rotary Club establish a hall of fame at the school,” said Bob Dantic. “He couldn’t have been more helpful and I came away with a very positive impression. I realize there are always two sides to every story.”

Dantic predicted that the trustee meeting will be packed.