By KATHLEEN GILLULY

Outlook managing editor

Despite the difficulties Laurel has had getting the state to put up their share of disaster funding to pay for the new intake on the Yellowstone River, the city is fortunate to have Councilman Tom Nelson working on getting Montana to pay up. In addition to all the time the alderman has spent researching the issue, contacting members of the governor’s staff and compiling facts, he has kept the council informed and is making progress getting attention to the issue. Unfortunately, given the state’s current budget crisis, none of that may be enough.

Luckily, Laurel has a few lawmakers working with Nelson on the city’s behalf in Helena during the legislative session that began Jan. 2.

Witness Rep. Vince Ricci’s (HD 55) legislative update on p.4 of the Outlook: He is cosponsoring a bill carried by Rep. Dennis Lenz (HD 53), LC 2193 to appropriate funds for the city of Laurel water intake project. Because the bill is still in the drafting process, the language isn’t available and it hasn’t been scheduled for any hearings. But, even if the bill fails, the word is getting out in Helena that the governor hasn’t been playing fairly.

Long before the session began, Ricci and Nelson were in contact with Rep. Kelly McCarthy (HD 49), who is also diligently working to use Nelson’s research to pressure the state to pay.

In early December, McCarthy wrote in an email that he wasn’t “holding my breath,” waiting for a response from the Department of Emergency Services after being referred back to their staff by the governor’s office. He added that the problem with getting something from the state agency “this late in the game is that regardless of what this letter is going to say, it is a wholly inadequate way to run a government agency.”

McCarthy pointed out that DES hasn’t provided any answers to his questions about the reasoning behind their unprecedented refusal to pay.

“I would assume there is a process for determining this,” he wrote. “Something stating that it is FEMA approved, but that it failed to pass some state review. This has never happened to the best of my knowledge.”

According to the two state lawmakers and Nelson, there is no adequate response because the state is responsible for the 25 percent match.

As McCarthy concluded, “If they really had some solid justification, they would have provided it years ago. Instead we’ve been given at least three different stories and a lot of radio silence when we ask for answers.”

Both Reps. Ricci and McCarthy will provide updates as the session progresses.